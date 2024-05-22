Insights into Tiger Global Management's Latest 13F Filing

Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio), the founder of Tiger Global Management and a notable "tiger cub" protégé of Julian Robertson, has made significant adjustments to his investment portfolio in the first quarter of 2024. Known for his penchant for small caps and technology stocks, Coleman's investment strategy focuses on long-term, fundamentally sound opportunities in high-growth companies led by top-tier management teams.

Summary of New Buys

Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio saw the addition of three new stocks in this quarter:

Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK, Financial) was the largest new addition with 2,364,000 shares, representing 0.85% of the portfolio and valued at $155.08 million.

Reddit Inc (RDDT, Financial) followed with 500,000 shares, making up about 0.13% of the portfolio, valued at $24.66 million.

Astera Labs Inc (ALAB, Financial) was also added with 70,000 shares, accounting for 0.03% of the portfolio, valued at $5.19 million.

Key Position Increases

Significant increases were made in several existing positions:

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, Financial) saw a substantial increase of 6,251,875 shares, bringing the total to 10,308,800 shares. This adjustment, a 154.1% increase in share count, now represents 5.15% of Coleman's current portfolio, with a total value of $1.56 billion.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial) also saw an increase of 1,438,600 shares, bringing the total to 6,321,080 shares. This represents a 29.46% increase in share count, with a total value of $1.14 billion.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio) completely exited the following position:

PDD Holdings Inc (PDD, Financial): All 625,300 shares were sold, resulting in a -0.65% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Reductions were noted in several key holdings:

JD.com Inc (JD, Financial) was reduced by 5,665,172 shares, a -64.35% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -1.16%. The stock traded at an average price of $24.48 during the quarter and has returned 46.07% over the past three months and 19.12% year-to-date.

Lam Research Corp (LRCX, Financial) saw a reduction of 49,800 shares, a -12.36% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -0.28%. The stock traded at an average price of $879.71 during the quarter and has returned 3.82% over the past three months and 21.12% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the first quarter of 2024, Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 41 stocks. The top holdings were 19.81% in Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial), 12.29% in Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial), 8.5% in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, Financial), 7.55% in Apollo Global Management Inc (APO, Financial), and 6.23% in Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial). The holdings are predominantly concentrated in five industries: Technology, Communication Services, Consumer Cyclical, Financial Services, and Healthcare.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.