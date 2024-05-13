Q1 2024 Eurocash SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2024 / NTS GMT

Unidentified Company Representative



Welcome, everybody on Eurocash first quarter 2024, conference with us, we have Mr. Pawel Surowka CEO of Eurocash Group.



Pawel Surowka - Eurocash SA - President of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer



Hello



Unidentified Company Representative



And Mr. Jacek Owczarek CFO, of Eurocash Group.



Jacek Owczarek - Eurocash SA - Member of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer



Good afternoon.



Unidentified Company Representative



So we will start with a short presentation after that to go into the question-and-answer session.



Pawel Surowka - Eurocash SA - President of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you very much, John. And Hello, ladies and gentlemen, I will dive directly into the results presentation as this quarter has not been a big suspense for most of you. As we have already announced, the most important numbers from this quarter during our yield and