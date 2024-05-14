On May 14, 2024, David Duvall, Chief Executive Officer of Core Molding Technologies Inc (CMT, Financial), executed a sale of 19,713 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider has cumulatively sold 54,713 shares and purchased 2,500 shares over the past year.

Core Molding Technologies Inc (CMT, Financial) is a manufacturer of sheet molding compound and a molder of fiberglass reinforced plastics. The company specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of SMC, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. Additionally, the company offers value-added services such as the assembly of components into subcomponents, priming, painting, and the installation of the final product.

Shares of Core Molding Technologies Inc were priced at $20.19 on the day of the sale. The company's market cap stands at $171.953 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 9.60, which is below both the industry median of 24.05 and the company’s historical median.

The stock is currently considered Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.43. The GF Value of $14.16 is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Over the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 22 insider sells at Core Molding Technologies Inc. This trend in insider transactions can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

The recent insider selling activity could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

