On May 14, 2024, Lothar Maier, Director of FormFactor Inc (FORM, Financial), executed a significant stock transaction, selling 99,723 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

FormFactor Inc, headquartered in Livermore, California, is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle - from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. The company operates in a highly specialized segment of the semiconductor industry.

Shares of FormFactor Inc were priced at $55.08 on the day of the transaction. This pricing places the market cap of the company at approximately $4.23 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 41.52, which is above both the industry median of 31.465 and the historical median for the company.

The GF Value of FormFactor Inc is calculated at $33.64, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.64. This suggests that the stock is currently Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value assessment.

The insider transaction history for FormFactor Inc shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders over the past year. Specifically, there have been 14 insider sales and no insider buys. The insider, Lothar Maier, has sold a total of 99,723 shares over the past year and has not purchased any shares.

The valuation metrics, such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are derived from historical trading multiples, adjustments based on past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into insider confidence and potential future stock movements. However, it is essential to consider the broader market and company-specific factors when interpreting insider behaviors.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.