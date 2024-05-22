Anthony Williams, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM, Financial), executed a sale of 5,000 shares of the company on May 14, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 15,890 shares and has not made any purchases.

Akamai Technologies Inc, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a global content delivery network, cybersecurity, and cloud service company, ensuring customer experiences are safe and performant across devices and around the world.

On the date of the sale, shares of Akamai Technologies Inc were priced at $93.58. This valuation places the market cap of the company at approximately $14.62 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 23.88, which is below both the industry median of 27.05 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Akamai Technologies Inc is estimated at $112.89 per share, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.83.

The insider transaction history for Akamai Technologies Inc shows a pattern of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 36 insider sells and 12 insider buys.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.