On May 14, 2024, Director William Yeh of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI, Financial) purchased 9,800 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $10.54 per share, totaling approximately $103,292.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of various fiber-optic networking products primarily for the internet datacenter, cable television (CATV), and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 19,800 shares and sold 10,000 shares of the company. The recent acquisition by the insider reflects a continued interest in the company's stock amidst its current market dynamics.

According to the market cap data, Applied Optoelectronics Inc is valued at approximately $426.416 million. The stock's valuation metrics show a price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow based on historical trading multiples and adjustments for past performance and future estimates.

The stock is currently trading with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 2.39, indicating that it is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value estimate of $4.41. The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to determine the fair value of a stock.

Insider transaction trends over the past year show a total of 8 insider buys and 10 insider sells for Applied Optoelectronics Inc.

This insider activity provides insights into the perspectives of company insiders regarding the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.