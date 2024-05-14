On May 14, 2024, Gregory Peloquin, the Executive Vice President of Precision Measurement Technologies at Richardson Electronics Ltd (RELL, Financial), sold 22,134 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 49,000 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

Richardson Electronics Ltd (RELL, Financial) is a global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables. The company focuses on products that serve the RF, microwave, and power conversion sectors, among others, and is known for its technical expertise and engineered solutions across a range of technologies.

On the date of the sale, shares of Richardson Electronics Ltd were priced at $10.53. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $150.355 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 37.61, which is above both the industry median of 23.77 and the historical median for the company.

The GF Value of Richardson Electronics Ltd is calculated at $11.33, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.93. The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

The insider transaction history for Richardson Electronics Ltd shows a pattern of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 9 sells and 6 buys recorded.

This recent sale by the insider aligns with a broader trend of insider selling at the company, which could be of interest to current and potential investors monitoring insider behaviors as part of their investment decision-making process.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.