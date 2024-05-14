On May 14, 2024, David Raisbeck, a Director at Eastman Chemical Co (EMN, Financial), executed a sale of 13,500 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. This sale is part of a series of insider transactions over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 13,500 shares and made no purchases.

Eastman Chemical Co (EMN, Financial) is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals, plastics, and fibers.

On the date of the sale, shares of Eastman Chemical Co were priced at $100.5. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $11.86 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 12.99, which is below both the industry median of 24.05 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Eastman Chemical Co is set at $87.00 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.16.

The insider transaction history for Eastman Chemical Co shows a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year, with 6 insider sells and 0 insider buys.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This recent insider sell by David Raisbeck may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at Eastman Chemical Co.

