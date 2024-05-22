Mark Mikes, President of Electrical Solutions at Hubbell Inc (HUBB, Financial), executed a sale of 1,942 shares of the company on May 13, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 5,221 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

Hubbell Inc, listed under the symbol HUBB, operates in the manufacturing of electrical and electronic products for a wide range of residential, non-residential, industrial, and utility applications. The company's shares were priced at $401.34 on the day of the sale, bringing its market cap to approximately $21.73 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Hubbell Inc stands at 30.18, which is above both the industry median of 23.39 and the company's historical median. This valuation metric suggests a premium compared to its peers and its own past performance.

According to the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate by GuruFocus, Hubbell Inc is currently significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.34. The GF Value of $300.41 is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Over the past year, Hubbell Inc has seen more insider selling than buying, with 14 sells and only 3 buys among insiders. This trend in insider transactions might be of interest to current and potential investors.

