On May 14, 2024, Roger Dankel, Executive Vice President of North America Sales at Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD, Financial), sold 2,000 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 13,490 shares and has not made any purchases.

Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, known for its construction solutions, specializes in engineering and manufacturing structural connectors, anchors, and other products for residential and commercial construction. The company's innovative offerings ensure building safety and sustainability.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc were priced at $175.13 on the day of the sale, positioning the company with a market cap of approximately $7.41 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 22.01, which is above the industry median of 14.09.

The stock is currently assessed as Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.11, based on a GF Value of $158.48. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 15 insider sells at Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, indicating a trend of insider sales.

This recent transaction by the insider might interest investors tracking insider behaviors and company stock valuation metrics such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.