Director Greg Schwartz Sells 12,500 Shares of CarGurus Inc (CARG)

On May 14, 2024, Greg Schwartz, Director at CarGurus Inc (CARG, Financial), executed a sale of 12,500 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. This sale is part of a series of insider transactions over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 12,500 shares and made no purchase transactions.

CarGurus Inc (CARG, Financial) is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms, and data analytics to bring trust and transparency to the automotive search experience and help users find great deals from top-rated dealers.

The shares were sold at a price of $24.04, valuing the transaction at $300,500. Following this transaction, the market cap of CarGurus Inc stands at approximately $2.6 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio is currently 87.46, significantly higher than the industry median of 16.59.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for CarGurus Inc is $20.43 per share, suggesting that the stock is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.18.

The insider transaction history for CarGurus Inc shows a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year, with 8 insider sells and 0 insider buys.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This recent insider sale by the Director might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into insider confidence and valuation perspectives.

