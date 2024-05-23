Warren Buffett Adjusts Portfolio: Major Reduction in Apple Inc Shares

Insights from the Latest 13F Filing for Q1 2024

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), often referred to as "The Oracle of Omaha," is a towering figure in the investment world. His company, Berkshire Hathaway, is a testament to his investment acumen, having evolved from a textile firm into a massive conglomerate. Buffett's investment philosophy, deeply influenced by Benjamin Graham, focuses on understanding a business deeply, investing in companies with favorable long-term prospects and competent management, and purchasing at a significant discount. His latest 13F filing for the first quarter of 2024 reveals some intriguing shifts in his portfolio, including a significant reduction in Apple Inc shares.

Key Position Increases

During the first quarter of 2024, Buffett increased his stakes in four stocks. Notably:

  • Chubb Ltd (CB, Financial) saw an addition of 5,823,840 shares, bringing the total to 25,923,840 shares. This adjustment marks a 28.97% increase in share count and a 0.46% impact on the current portfolio, totaling $6,717,644,660 in value.
  • Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK, Financial) had an additional 22,277,997 shares, bringing the total to 65,486,288. This adjustment represents a significant 51.56% increase in share count, with a total value of $1,945,597,620.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

Buffett completely exited one holding in the first quarter of 2024:

  • HP Inc (HPQ, Financial): All 22,852,715 shares were sold, resulting in a -0.2% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Buffett also reduced his positions in five stocks, with significant changes including:

  • Apple Inc (AAPL, Financial) was reduced by 116,191,550 shares, resulting in a -12.83% decrease in shares and a -6.36% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $181.83 during the quarter and has returned 3.41% over the past three months and -1.12% year-to-date.
  • Paramount Global (PARA, Financial) was reduced by 55,790,726 shares, resulting in an -88.11% reduction in shares and a -0.24% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $12.58 during the quarter and has returned 0.43% over the past three months and -14.51% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the first quarter of 2024, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 41 stocks. The top holdings were 40.81% in Apple Inc (AAPL), 11.81% in Bank of America Corp (BAC, Financial), 10.41% in American Express Co (AXP, Financial), 7.38% in Coca-Cola Co (KO, Financial), and 5.85% in Chevron Corp (CVX, Financial). The holdings are mainly concentrated in eight of all the 11 industries: Technology, Financial Services, Consumer Defensive, Energy, Communication Services, Healthcare, Consumer Cyclical, and Industrials.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

