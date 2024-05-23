George Soros Exits iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Revealing Significant Portfolio Shifts in Q1 2024

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Insight into Soros Fund Management's Latest Strategic Moves and Market Impact

Born in Budapest in 1930, George Soros (Trades, Portfolio) is the chair of Soros Fund Management LLC and a towering figure in the world of finance. Soros, who founded the Quantum Group of Funds hedge fund in 1973, is renowned for his theory of "reflexivity" in financial markets, which suggests that market participants' biases can influence market prices and broader economic conditions. His investment decisions are closely watched due to his historical success, including his famous bet against the British Pound in 1992. Soros converted his hedge fund into a family office in 2011, continuing to advise on big financial moves and strategies.

1790899554892279808.png

Summary of New Buys

George Soros (Trades, Portfolio) strategically expanded his portfolio by adding 68 new stocks in the first quarter of 2024. Notable new acquisitions include:

  • Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE, Financial), purchasing 1,940,201 shares, making up 1.92% of the portfolio, valued at $82.01 million.
  • Okta Inc (OKTA, Financial), with 426,326 shares, representing 1.04% of the portfolio, valued at approximately $44.60 million.
  • WestRock Co (WRK, Financial), adding 900,001 shares, also accounting for 1.04% of the portfolio, with a total value of $44.51 million.

Key Position Increases

During the same period, Soros also increased his stakes in 23 existing holdings, with significant boosts to:

  • Aramark (ARMK, Financial), where he added 1,540,760 shares, increasing his total to 2,059,000 shares. This adjustment marks a 297.31% increase in share count, impacting 1.17% of the current portfolio, valued at $66.96 million.
  • Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, Financial), with an additional 271,519 shares, bringing the total to 1,490,599 shares, valued at $224.98 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

Significant exits were made from 50 positions, including:

  • iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM, Financial), where Soros sold all 1,198,023 shares, impacting the portfolio by -4.68%.
  • Splunk Inc (SPLK, Financial), with all 1,580,001 shares liquidated, also resulting in a -4.68% portfolio impact.

Key Position Reductions

Reductions were made in 27 stocks, notably:

  • Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO, Financial), reduced by 757,214 shares, a -48.7% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -1.52%. The stock traded at an average price of $119.04 during the quarter and has seen a return of 11.45% over the past three months and 31.17% year-to-date.
  • CRH PLC (CRH, Financial), reduced by 664,329 shares, a -45.63% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -0.89%. The stock traded at an average price of $76.44 during the quarter and has returned 12.99% over the past three months and 24.42% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the first quarter of 2024, George Soros (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 165 stocks. The top holdings were:

The investments span across all 11 industries, with significant concentrations in Healthcare, Industrials, and Communication Services.

1790899611897065472.png

1790899632713396224.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.