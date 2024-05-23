Bruce Berkowitz's Strategic Moves in Q1 2024: A Closer Look at Berkshire Hathaway's Impact

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Insights into the Investment Shifts of a Value Investing Stalwart

Bruce Berkowitz (Trades, Portfolio), the founder and Managing Member of the Fairholme Fund (Trades, Portfolio), is renowned for his focused investment approach, inspired by Benjamin Graham's "The Intelligent Investor". With a philosophy centered on investing in companies with exceptional management and undervalued stocks, Berkowitz's latest N-PORT filing for the first quarter of 2024 reveals significant moves that reflect his strategic thinking. His investment decisions this quarter highlight a preference for quality management and substantial value, even in less performing companies, provided they offer a significant discount to intrinsic value.

1790899653194182656.png

Key Position Increases

Bruce Berkowitz (Trades, Portfolio) has notably increased his stakes in two stocks during the first quarter of 2024:

  • Bank OZK (OZK, Financial) saw an addition of 273,300 shares, bringing the total to 324,500 shares. This adjustment represents a significant 533.79% increase in share count, impacting the current portfolio by 0.83%, with a total value of $14,751,770.
  • Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD, Financial) was augmented by 228,200 shares, resulting in a total of 5,436,600 shares. This adjustment represents a 4.38% increase in share count, with a total value of $158,639,990.

Key Position Reduces

Conversely, Berkowitz has reduced his positions in two key stocks:

  • Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B, Financial) was reduced by 74,000 shares, marking a -60.18% decrease in shares and a -1.69% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $393.34 during the quarter and has returned 2.43% over the past three months and 15.87% year-to-date.
  • The St. Joe Co (JOE, Financial) saw a reduction of 166,000 shares, resulting in a -0.73% reduction in shares and a -0.64% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $55.21 during the quarter and has returned 7.19% over the past three months and -2.12% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the first quarter of 2024, Bruce Berkowitz (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 7 stocks, with the top holdings comprising 86.35% in The St. Joe Co (JOE), 10.5% in Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD, Financial), 1.36% in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B), 0.98% in Bank OZK (OZK, Financial), and 0.74% in WR Berkley Corp (WRB, Financial). The holdings are primarily concentrated in four industries: Real Estate, Energy, Financial Services, and Technology.

1790899700237496320.png

1790899719631958016.png

This strategic portfolio adjustment reflects Berkowitz's ongoing commitment to investing in value, guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation. His moves this quarter, particularly the significant reduction in Berkshire Hathaway Inc, underscore a tactical shift that aligns with his investment philosophy of focusing on intrinsic value and potential catalysts for narrowing the gap between market price and intrinsic value.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.