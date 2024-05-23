Bill Gates Adjusts Holdings: A Closer Look at Berkshire Hathaway's Impact

Insights from the First Quarter 13F Filing of 2024

Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio), a titan of industry and philanthropy, has recently made significant adjustments to his investment portfolio according to the latest 13F filing for the first quarter of 2024. Gates, who co-founded Microsoft in 1975, has been a prominent figure in technology and global philanthropy. His investment decisions, managed under the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust since June 2009, are closely watched for insights into the strategies of one of the world's wealthiest individuals. The trust's investments are guided by a commitment to good governance, management, and ethical considerations that align with the foundation's objectives.

Key Position Reductions

During the first quarter of 2024, Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio) opted to reduce holdings in two major stocks, reflecting a strategic shift in his portfolio. The adjustments include:

  • Reduced Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B, Financial) by 2,613,252 shares, resulting in a -13.12% decrease in shares and a -2.2% impact on the portfolio. The stock, which traded at an average price of $393.34 during the quarter, has seen a return of 2.43% over the past three months and 15.87% year-to-date.
  • Reduced Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial) by 1,711,272 shares, leading to a -4.48% reduction in shares and a -1.52% impact on the portfolio. The stock's average trading price was $404.82 during the quarter, with a return of 4.25% over the past three months and 12.92% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the first quarter of 2024, Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment portfolio included 24 stocks. The top holdings were significantly concentrated in several key companies and industries, reflecting Gates's investment strategy and market outlook. The major holdings included:

33.49% in Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial), 16.38% in Waste Management Inc (WM, Financial), 15.87% in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B, Financial), 15.75% in Canadian National Railway Co (CNI, Financial), and 5.88% in Caterpillar Inc (CAT, Financial). These investments span across diverse sectors such as Industrials, Technology, Financial Services, Consumer Defensive, and more, indicating a broad yet focused investment approach.

The strategic reductions and allocations in Gates's portfolio highlight a meticulous approach to capital distribution, influenced by both market performance and the foundational principles of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust. Investors and analysts alike will be watching closely to see how these changes might signal broader economic trends or strategic shifts in the investment landscape.

