Steve Mandel's Strategic Moves: A Deep Dive into Lone Pine Capital's Q1 2024 Portfolio Adjustments

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Highlighting Major Changes with a Focus on UnitedHealth Group's Exit

Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio), the founder of Lone Pine Capital, has made significant adjustments to his investment portfolio in the first quarter of 2024. Mandel, a seasoned investor with a background at Tiger Management (Trades, Portfolio) and Goldman Sachs, established Lone Pine Capital in 1997. The firm is known for its long/short equity strategy, fundamental analysis, and a mix of value and growth investment methodologies. Lone Pine Capital, named after a resilient tree at Dartmouth College, reflects Mandel’s strategic and adaptable investment approach.

1790899926671192064.png

Summary of New Buys

Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio) introduced five new stocks to his portfolio this quarter, with notable additions including:

  • Vistra Corp (VST, Financial), purchasing 6,412,881 shares, which now represent 3.52% of the portfolio, valued at approximately $446.66 million.
  • Spotify Technology SA (SPOT, Financial), acquiring 1,687,415 shares, making up about 3.51% of the portfolio, with a total value of roughly $445.31 million.
  • AppLovin Corp (APP, Financial), with 5,319,671 shares, accounting for 2.91% of the portfolio, valued at around $368.23 million.

Key Position Increases

Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio) also increased his stakes in seven stocks, with significant boosts in:

  • Philip Morris International Inc (PM, Financial), adding 3,665,338 shares, bringing the total to 6,671,129 shares. This increase of 121.94% in shares now impacts the portfolio by 2.65%, with a total value of $611.21 million.
  • Intuit Inc (INTU, Financial), with an additional 153,923 shares, now totaling 902,450 shares. This 20.56% increase in shares has a significant value of $586.59 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

During the first quarter of 2024, Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio) completely exited four positions, including:

  • UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH, Financial), selling all 891,167 shares, which had a -4.06% impact on the portfolio.
  • HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB, Financial), liquidating all 4,643,541 shares, resulting in a -2.7% portfolio impact.

Key Position Reductions

Furthermore, Mandel reduced his holdings in 13 stocks. The most significant reductions were:

  • Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial), reducing by 735,911 shares, a -25.61% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -2.25%. The stock traded at an average price of $446.07 during the quarter.
  • Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS, Financial), cutting down by 1,724,013 shares, a -58.98% reduction, impacting the portfolio by -2.19%. The stock's price averaged $170.81 during the quarter.

Portfolio Overview

As of the first quarter of 2024, Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 26 stocks. The top holdings included 8.19% in Meta Platforms Inc (META), 6.63% in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM, Financial), and 6.41% in Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial). The portfolio is primarily concentrated in sectors such as Technology, Consumer Cyclical, and Communication Services.

1790899959697141760.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.