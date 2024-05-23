ValueAct Capital's Strategic Moves in Q1 2024: A Deep Dive into KKR & Co Inc's Significant Reduction

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Insights into ValueAct Capital (Trades, Portfolio)'s Latest 13F Filing and Its Impact on Portfolio Dynamics

ValueAct Capital (Trades, Portfolio), a distinguished investment firm with over two decades of experience, recently disclosed its 13F filing for the first quarter of 2024. Known for its strategic long-term investments and active participation in company boards, ValueAct Capital (Trades, Portfolio) has a history of working closely with management teams to enhance business models and shareholder value. The firm's latest filing reveals significant transactions, including new buys, position increases, and notable reductions, providing valuable insights into its current investment strategy.

1790900169794023424.png

Summary of New Buys

During the first quarter of 2024, ValueAct Capital (Trades, Portfolio) expanded its portfolio by adding new stocks. Among these, the most significant addition was:

  • Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT, Financial), with 495,135 shares, accounting for 1.72% of the portfolio and a total value of $78.18 million.

Key Position Increases

ValueAct Capital (Trades, Portfolio) also strategically increased its stakes in several companies, highlighting its confidence in these investments:

  • The Walt Disney Co (DIS, Financial), with an additional 332,300 shares, bringing the total to 5,418,631 shares. This adjustment represents a significant 6.53% increase in share count and a 0.89% impact on the current portfolio, totaling $663.02 million.
  • Roblox Corp (RBLX, Financial), with an additional 500,000 shares, bringing the total to 2,300,000. This adjustment represents a significant 27.78% increase in share count, totaling $87.81 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

ValueAct Capital (Trades, Portfolio) completely exited several holdings in the first quarter of 2024, as detailed below:

  • Paycom Software Inc (PAYC, Financial): Sold all 608,000 shares, resulting in a -2.52% impact on the portfolio.
  • Danaher Corp (DHR, Financial): Liquidated all 200,000 shares, causing a -0.93% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

ValueAct Capital (Trades, Portfolio) reduced positions in several stocks, with the most significant changes including:

  • KKR & Co Inc (KKR, Financial) by 4,049,300 shares, resulting in a -68.01% decrease in shares and a -6.71% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $91.97 during the quarter and has returned 12.36% over the past 3 months and 30.72% year-to-date.
  • CBRE Group Inc (CBRE, Financial) by 2,167,000 shares, resulting in a -46.73% reduction in shares and a -4.04% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $89.80 during the quarter and has returned -2.14% over the past 3 months and -0.87% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

At the end of the first quarter of 2024, ValueAct Capital (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 12 stocks. The top holdings were 23.11% in Salesforce Inc (CRM, Financial), 18.42% in Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT, Financial), 14.59% in The Walt Disney Co (DIS, Financial), 12.86% in Fiserv Inc (FI, Financial), and 10.35% in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE, Financial). The holdings are mainly concentrated in six industries: Technology, Communication Services, Consumer Cyclical, Real Estate, Financial Services, and Healthcare.

1790900197354795008.png

1790900215738429440.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
