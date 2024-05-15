Q1 2024 Katapult Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, everyone. Thank you for waiting, and welcome to Katapult Holdings, Inc. first quarter 2024 earnings call. Please note that this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I'd now like to hand over the call first to Jennifer Kull. Please go ahead.



Jennifer Kull - Katapult Holdings, Inc. - VP, IR



Welcome to Katapult's first quarter 2024 conference call. On the call with me today are Orlando Zayas, Chief Executive Officer; Nancy Walsh, Chief Financial Officer; and Derek Medlin, Chief Operating Officer. For your reference, we have posted materials from today's call on the Investor Relations section of the Katapult website, which can be found at ir.katapultholdings.com.



Please keep in mind that our remarks today include forward-looking statements related to our financial guidance, our business and our operating results as noted in the slide deck posted to our website for your reference, our actual results may differ materially Forward looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are described in today's earnings