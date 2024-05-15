Q1 2024 Edible Garden AG Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Thank you. Good morning. Thank you for joining Edible Garden's quarter ended March 31, 2024, conference call and business update. On the call with us today are Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden; and Kostas Dafoulas, Interim Chief Financial Officer of Edible Garden.