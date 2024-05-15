May 15, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to H&R Real Estate Investment Trust 2024 first-quarter earnings conference call.



Before beginning the call, H&R would like to remind listeners that certain statements which may include predictions, conclusions, forecasts, or projections in the remarks that follow may contain forward-looking information which reflects the current expectations of management regarding future events and performance and speak only as of today's date. Forward-looking information requires management to make assumptions or rely on certain material factors and is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from the statements in the forward-looking information.



In discussing H&R's financial and operating performance and in responding to your questions, we may reference certain financial measures, which do not have a meaning recognized or standardized under IFRS or Canadian Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, and are therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers. Non-GAAP measures