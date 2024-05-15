Q4 2024 VOXX International Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the VOXX International Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Glenn Wiener. Sir, please begin.



Glenn Wiener - GW Communications LLC - Owner



Thank you, Howard. Good morning, and welcome to VOXX International's Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results Conference Call. Yesterday, we filed our Form 10-K and issued our press release. Both documents can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.voxxintl.com, and we'll be posting our updated investor presentation within the week.



Speaking from management today will be Pat Lavelle, Chief Executive Officer; and Loriann Shelton, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. As you may recall, Loriann took the reins as CFO, in addition to her role as COO, effective March 1 at the start of the company's fiscal year, and I would