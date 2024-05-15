Q1 2024 High Liner Foods Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

I would now like to turn the conference over to Kimberly Stephens, Vice President of Finance for High Liner Foods. Please go ahead.



Kimberly Stephens - High Liner Foods Inc - VP of Finance



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining the High Liner Foods conference call today to discuss our financial results for the first quarter of 2024. On the call from High Liner Foods are Paul Jewer, Chief Executive Officer; Deepak Bhandari, Interim Chief Financial Officer; and Anthony Rasetta, Chief Commercial Officer.



I would like to remind listeners that we use certain non-IFRS measures and ratios when discussing our financial results. As we believe these are useful in assessing the company's financial performance, these measures are fully described