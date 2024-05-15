May 15, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Grupo Aval's first quarter-2024 consolidated results conference call. My name is Regina and I will be your operator for today's call.



Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA Grupo Aval is an issuer of securities in Colombia and in the United States SEC. As such, it is subject to compliance with securities regulation in Colombia and applicable US securities regulation. Grupo Aval is also subject to the inspection and supervision of the Superintendency of Finance as holding company of the Aval Financial Conglomerate.



The consolidated financial information included in this document is presented in accordance with IFRS as currently issued by the IASB. Unconsolidated financial information of our subsidiaries and the Colombian banking system are presented in accordance with Colombian IFRS as reported the Superintendency of Finance. Details of the calculations of non-IFRS measures such as ROAA and ROAE, among others, are explained when required in this report.



This report includes forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by words