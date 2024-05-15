Q1 2024 Aya Gold & Silver Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to Aya Gold & Silver's first quarter 2024 results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the call over to Ruth Hanna, Manager of Investor Relations and Communications of IR. Please go ahead.



Ruth Hanna - Aya Gold & Silver Inc - IR and Communications Manager



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Aya's first quarter 2024 results conference call. My name is Ruth Hanna. I'm dialing in with the IR team from Montreal on Marrakesh this morning.



On the call today, we have Benoit La Salle, President and CEO; Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk, CFO; RaphaÃ«l Beaudoin, Vice President, Operations; and David Lalonde, Head of Exploration. We will finish today's event with the Q&A session with the team. Please contact our IR team directly with any follow-up questions that are not addressed during the call.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind listeners that today's event will contain forward