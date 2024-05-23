Steven Cohen's Strategic Emphasis on Broadcom Inc in Q1 2024

Author's Avatar
37 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Insight into Cohen's Latest 13F Filings and Investment Adjustments

Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), the Chairman and CEO of Point72 Asset Management, has made significant portfolio adjustments in the first quarter of 2024, as revealed in the latest 13F filing. With a robust background in economics from The Wharton School and a deep-rooted career in investment, Cohen continues to influence the financial markets through strategic stock selections and adjustments. His firm, known for its long/short equity strategy, focuses on a fundamental, bottom-up research process to drive its investment decisions.

1790982880491630592.png

Summary of New Buys

Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio saw the addition of 471 new stocks in this quarter. Noteworthy new positions include:

  • Broadcom Inc (AVGO, Financial), with 470,365 shares, making up 1.53% of the portfolio and valued at $623.43 million.
  • Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW, Financial), comprising 2,970,804 shares, which account for approximately 0.7% of the portfolio, with a total value of $283.89 million.
  • Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA, Financial), with 659,175 shares, representing 0.49% of the portfolio and a total value of $198.70 million.

Key Position Increases

Significant increases were also made to existing holdings, including:

  • Fox Corp (FOXA, Financial), with an additional 9,098,097 shares, bringing the total to 9,740,532 shares. This adjustment represents a 1,416.19% increase in share count and a 0.7% impact on the current portfolio, valued at $304.59 million.
  • PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL, Financial), with an additional 4,206,495 shares, bringing the total to 4,716,280 shares. This adjustment represents an 825.15% increase in share count, valued at $315.94 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) completely exited 424 holdings in the first quarter of 2024, including:

  • Union Pacific Corp (UNP, Financial), where all 1,184,177 shares were sold, impacting the portfolio by -0.71%.
  • Honeywell International Inc (HON, Financial), with all 1,110,232 shares liquidated, causing a -0.57% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Reductions were made in several key holdings, notably:

  • Dell Technologies Inc (DELL, Financial), reduced by 3,909,954 shares, resulting in a -96.66% decrease in shares and a -0.73% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $93.3 during the quarter and has returned 81.02% over the past 3 months and 96.61% year-to-date.
  • Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial), reduced by 779,637 shares, resulting in a -78.66% reduction in shares and a -0.68% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $446.07 during the quarter and has returned -0.41% over the past 3 months and 36.19% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the first quarter of 2024, Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 2,067 stocks. The top holdings were:

The holdings are mainly concentrated across 11 industries, with significant investments in Technology and Healthcare sectors.

1790982931746025472.png

1790982957016707072.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.