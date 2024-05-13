On May 13, 2024, Gerhard Zeiler, President, International at Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD, Financial), purchased 100,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. This acquisition increased the insider's total holdings to 138,000 shares over the past year, with no recorded sales.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc operates in the media and entertainment industry, providing content across various distribution platforms globally. The company's portfolio includes television networks, streaming services, and film entertainment.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc were priced at $8.3 on the day of the transaction, resulting in a market cap of approximately $20.09 billion. According to the GF Value, the stock is currently valued at $12.52, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.66. This suggests that the stock might be undervalued, classified as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Over the past year, there have been five insider buys and two insider sells at Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. The insider transaction trend is visualized below:

The GF Value and its implications for the stock are illustrated in the following image:

The insider's recent purchase aligns with a broader pattern of insider buying, suggesting a positive outlook on the company's valuation and future performance.

