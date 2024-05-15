On May 15, 2024, CHANG KUO WEI HERBERT, Director of Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR, Financial), sold 200 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. This sale is part of a series of transactions over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 1,700 shares.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR, Financial) specializes in the design, development, and marketing of integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures. The company's products are used in a variety of applications, including consumer electronics, cloud computing, and automotive industries.

On the date of the sale, shares of Monolithic Power Systems Inc were priced at $735 each. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $36.08 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 88.36, which is significantly higher than both the industry median of 31.465 and the historical median for the company.

The GF Value of Monolithic Power Systems Inc is calculated at $599.74, indicating that with a current price of $735, the stock is Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.23.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 72 insider sells at Monolithic Power Systems Inc, reflecting a trend of insider selling.

This insider activity and the current valuation metrics provide investors with data points to consider when evaluating their investment in Monolithic Power Systems Inc.

