On May 13, 2024, George Kurian, Chief Executive Officer of NetApp Inc (NTAP, Financial), sold 8,500 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $108.57, totaling $922,845.

NetApp Inc (NTAP, Financial) specializes in hybrid cloud data services and data management. The company provides systems, software, and cloud services that enable customers to manage and store their data in IT environments and cloud-based platforms.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 51,825 shares of NetApp Inc and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 30 insider sells and no insider buys.

The stock of NetApp Inc (NTAP, Financial) currently holds a market cap of $22.83 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 25.14, which is above both the industry median of 23.77 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of NetApp Inc is estimated at $80.93 per share, making the current price of $108.57 signify that the stock is significantly overvalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This valuation and the insider selling trend might be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors and stock valuation discrepancies.

