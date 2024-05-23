President Kenneth Fasola of Centene Corp (CNC, Financial) executed a sale of 8,000 shares of the company on May 13, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $77.62, totaling $620,960.

Centene Corp, a diversified healthcare company, provides a portfolio of services to government-sponsored healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. It operates in two segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid. The Specialty Services segment offers diversified healthcare services and products to the Managed Care segment and other external clients.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 20,000 shares of Centene Corp, with no recorded purchases. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed in the company, where there have been three insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Centene Corp were trading at $77.62 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $41.67 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 15.52, which is below both the industry median of 18.99 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Centene Corp is estimated at $91.10 per share, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at Centene Corp.

