On May 15, 2024, Samuel Norton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc (OSG, Financial), sold 50,000 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 500,000 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc (OSG, Financial) operates as a tanker company providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. The company's fleet includes vessels that operate in the Jones Act market.

Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc were priced at $6.74 on the day of the sale, positioning the company with a market cap of approximately $496.293 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 8.40, below the industry median of 11.39.

The GF Value of the stock is $3.85, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.75. This suggests that Overseas Shipholding Group Inc is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The insider transaction history for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc shows a trend of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 13 insider sells and only 1 insider buy.

This recent sale by the insider aligns with the broader trend observed within the company, where insiders are choosing to sell shares more frequently than purchasing them.

