On May 13, 2024, Lawrence Silber, President & Chief Executive Officer of Herc Holdings Inc (HRI, Financial), executed a sale of 20,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $158.81, totaling $3,176,200.

Herc Holdings Inc operates as an equipment rental supplier. The company offers a range of equipment rental solutions for construction, industrial, and other sectors, providing tools and machinery necessary for various projects and operations.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 50,142 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed over the last year, where there have been 11 insider sells and no insider buys at Herc Holdings Inc.

The company's shares were trading at $158.81 on the day of the sale, giving Herc Holdings Inc a market cap of approximately $4.52 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 12.90, which is below both the industry median of 17.935 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Herc Holdings Inc is estimated at $182.37 per share, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.87.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and actions within Herc Holdings Inc.

