On May 13, 2024, Michael Mcnally, Director of Limbach Holdings Inc (LMB, Financial), sold 7,973 shares of the company, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $50.16 per share.

Limbach Holdings Inc operates in the construction sector, providing building systems solutions, managing all components of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems. The company primarily serves commercial and institutional clients across the United States.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 7,973 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction forms part of a broader trend observed over the last year, where there have been more insider sales (4) than buys (2) at Limbach Holdings Inc.

Shares of Limbach Holdings Inc were trading at $50.16 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $566.535 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 23.67, which is above both the industry median of 15.54 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation metrics show a significant premium as per the GF Value, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 6.97, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued. The GF Value, a proprietary measure, suggests an intrinsic value of $7.20 per share based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from past performance, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential stock performance, given the current valuation levels and recent trading prices of Limbach Holdings Inc.

