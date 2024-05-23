Sophia Randolph, Chief Medical Officer of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO, Financial), sold 12,000 shares of the company on May 13, 2024. The transaction was filed on May 15, 2024, as reported in the SEC Filing.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on helping patients fight cancer by developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway. The company's lead candidate, evorpacept, is designed to enhance the body's immune response to fight cancer.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 13,605 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, where there have been 10 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

On the date of the latest transaction, shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc were priced at $15.94, resulting in a market cap of approximately $782.544 million.

Investors and stakeholders often monitor insider transactions as they can provide valuable insights into a company's internal perspective on its financial health and future prospects.

