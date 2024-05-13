Director Vikram Malik Sells 28,000 Shares of Evolus Inc (EOLS)

On May 13, 2024, Vikram Malik, Director of Evolus Inc (EOLS, Financial), executed a sale of 28,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. This sale is part of a broader pattern observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 28,000 shares and purchased 174,967 shares.

Evolus Inc (EOLS, Financial) is a company focused on providing medical aesthetic treatments. The company is known for its products that are used in cosmetic and therapeutic applications.

On the date of the sale, shares of Evolus Inc were priced at $12.93, resulting in a market cap of approximately $828.963 million. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $14.26, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91.

The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to estimate the fair value of a stock, based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also incorporates a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider transaction history for Evolus Inc shows a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year, with 19 insider sells and only 1 insider buy. This could be indicative of the insider’s perspective on the stock’s valuation or future prospects.

Investors and stakeholders in Evolus Inc may find these insider transactions and valuation metrics useful for making informed decisions regarding their investment in the company.

