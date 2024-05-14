Director David Gill Sells 10,361 Shares of Evolus Inc (EOLS)

On May 14, 2024, David Gill, Director at Evolus Inc (EOLS, Financial), executed a sale of 10,361 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider has a total of 0 shares remaining in the company.

Evolus Inc (EOLS, Financial) is a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products. Its primary product, Jeuveau®, is used in cosmetic treatments for improving the appearance of facial lines.

The shares were sold at a price of $12.64, valuing the transaction at approximately $130,768.64. This sale has adjusted the insider's stake in Evolus Inc significantly.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Evolus Inc shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 19 insider sells. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader pattern observed within the company's trading activity.

As of the latest trading session, Evolus Inc (EOLS, Financial) has a market cap of approximately $828.963 million. The stock's valuation metrics, such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are derived from historical trading multiples and an adjustment factor based on the company’s past performance and growth.

The current price of $12.64 compared to the GF Value of $14.26 suggests that Evolus Inc is Fairly Valued. The price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.89.

This valuation is supported by the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus. It considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider selling activity could be a point of interest for current and potential investors, providing insight into how insiders view the stock's valuation and future prospects.

