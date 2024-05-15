On May 15, 2024, Director Scott Flanders of Fathom Holdings Inc (FTHM, Financial) purchased 75,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $1.5 per share, totaling $112,500.

Fathom Holdings Inc operates as a cloud-based, technology-driven real estate brokerage firm in the United States. It provides real estate brokerage services primarily through its subsidiary, Fathom Realty.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 425,478 shares of Fathom Holdings Inc and has not sold any shares. This recent acquisition further increases the insider's stake in the company.

The insider transaction history for Fathom Holdings Inc shows a trend of more insider buying than selling over the past year, with 9 insider buys and 4 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's latest purchase, Fathom Holdings Inc had a market cap of approximately $30.749 million. The stock's GF Value is estimated at $6.19, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.24, which suggests the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.