On May 14, 2024, Joseph Jaeger, President, Americas at First Advantage Corp (FA, Financial), executed a sale of 10,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. The shares were sold at a price of $16.09 each, totaling $160,900.

First Advantage Corp (FA, Financial) specializes in providing comprehensive background check solutions and data analytics for businesses globally. The company's services are designed to assist employers, property managers, and other clients in making informed decisions through timely access to reliable information.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 30,000 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed in the company's insider activity, where there have been 5 insider sales and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of First Advantage Corp were trading at $16.09 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.37 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 74.32, significantly above both the industry median of 17.935 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for First Advantage Corp is $15.25 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.06.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at First Advantage Corp.

