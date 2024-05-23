Michael Bruen, Chief Operating Officer of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd (BWMN, Financial), sold 5,000 shares of the company on May 13, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $30.96 each, totaling $154,800.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd provides a range of consulting services including civil engineering, construction management, and environmental consulting. The firm operates primarily in the United States, serving both public and private sectors.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 65,500 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at Bowman Consulting Group Ltd, where there have been 37 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, Bowman Consulting Group Ltd's shares were trading at $30.96, giving the company a market cap of approximately $562.502 million. According to the GF Value, the stock is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future performance.

