Insider Sale: CFO Christian Gates Sells 24,831 Shares of NextNav Inc (NN)

Author's Avatar
35 minutes ago

On May 14, 2024, Christian Gates, the Chief Financial Officer of NextNav Inc (NN, Financial), sold 24,831 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider has sold a total of 123,142 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

NextNav Inc operates in the technology sector, providing next-generation GPS solutions that enhance the capabilities of existing GPS systems. The company's technology focuses on 3D geolocation solutions that are crucial for various applications in public safety, e-commerce, and numerous other industries.

On the date of the transaction, shares of NextNav Inc were priced at $7.66, resulting in a market cap of approximately $902.84 million. This valuation places the company in a significant position within the technology and GPS navigation market.

The insider transaction history at NextNav Inc shows a trend of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with a total of 35 insider sells and 4 insider buys. This could indicate various strategic financial decisions by the insiders, reflecting their individual investment strategies or financial planning needs.

In terms of valuation metrics, the current stock price provides insights into the company's price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. These metrics are essential for investors to assess the stock's current valuation and future potential.

For a detailed analysis of NextNav Inc's valuation and stock performance, investors might consider the GF Value, which provides a deeper insight into whether the stock is currently undervalued, fairly valued, or overvalued compared to historical trading prices.

1790984382761299968.png

The above insider trend image provides a visual representation of the buying and selling patterns of the company's insiders, which can be useful for investors considering this stock for their portfolio.

The recent sale by the insider, Christian Gates, is part of a broader pattern of insider transactions at NextNav Inc, which could be significant for investors following insider behaviors as part of their investment strategy.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.