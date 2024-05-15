DarioHealth Corp (DRIO) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Robust Growth and Strategic Advances

Discover how DarioHealth Corp (DRIO) is shaping its future with significant B2B2C growth, high gross margins, and strategic partnerships in the first quarter of 2024.

29 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Q1 2024 total revenue run rate at $31 million; core B2B2C business at $22 million, up over 30% sequentially from Q4 2023.
  • Gross Margin: Above 75%, expected to exceed 80%.
  • Net Income: On track to breakeven in the second half of 2025.
  • B2C Revenue: Approximately $2 million in Q1, consistent with an $8 million annual run rate.
  • Commercial Strategic Revenue: Approximately $500,000 in Q1, with an expected annual run rate of $6 million.
  • Operational Efficiencies: Achieving over 30% efficiencies by the end of the year, a year ahead of schedule.
  • Customer Growth: Signed six new contracts in Q1; substantial growth in employer sales and health plan business expected in 2025.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 15, 2024

Positive Points

  • DarioHealth Corp (DRIO, Financial) reported substantial growth in its core B2B2C business channel, which now accounts for about 71% of the company's performance revenues for the quarter.
  • The company has achieved a SaaS-like gross margin above 75% in its B2B2C channel, which is expected to exceed 80%, indicating strong profitability potential.
  • DarioHealth Corp (DRIO) has successfully integrated acquisitions, leading to operational efficiencies and a faster-than-expected path to profitability, with cost synergies progressing ahead of schedule.
  • The company has secured significant contracts with major national health plans and employers, such as Cigna, Aetna, Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, which are expected to drive future revenue growth.
  • DarioHealth Corp (DRIO) is leveraging its extensive data collection from millions of users to enhance product offerings and potentially monetize through IP licensing or strategic transactions.

Negative Points

  • The company's strategic B2B revenue stream, which mainly involves pharma partners, is milestone-based and less predictable, with quarterly revenues showing variability.
  • Despite overall growth, the B2C business channel generated only $2 million in the quarter, indicating limited growth in this segment.
  • There are ongoing risks and uncertainties associated with the integration of acquisitions, which could impact future operational efficiencies and cost savings.
  • The company's reliance on a few large contracts and partners could pose risks if any key relationships are disrupted or underperform.
  • DarioHealth Corp (DRIO) faces intense competition in the digital health market, which could affect its market share and pressure pricing strategies.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Has anything changed in the agreement with Sanofi that could affect milestone payments from them over the course of this year? How should we think about the timing of the payments in 2024?
A: Erez Raphael, CEO of DarioHealth, clarified that there is no fundamental change in the execution of the agreement with Sanofi. The company sees potential for additional opportunities with the integration of Twill into their product offerings, expecting annual revenues from strategic sources, including Sanofi, to be between $6 million to $8 million.

Q: Are you seeing utilization volumes from Ethanol as expected so far? How should we think about its contribution to revenue over the course of this year?
A: Richard Anderson, President of DarioHealth, noted that the utilization of Ethanol is as expected, with continuous addition of customers to the platform. Revenue from Ethanol is based on access rather than utilization, ensuring steady income as more customers join.

Q: Regarding the $60 million in signed contract value mentioned previously, how should we think about this phasing in over the course of this year and next?
A: Erez Raphael explained that the $60 million in signed contracts is expected to materialize this year and into the first half of the next year, with ongoing additions to this figure.

Q: Can you discuss the current status and expectations for the B2B2C revenue stream?
A: Erez Raphael highlighted that the B2B2C revenue stream is growing significantly, driven by platform extensions, new customer launches, and acquisitions. This growth is expected to continue, contributing to the company's path to profitability.

Q: What impact has the acquisition of Twill had on DarioHealth's operations and revenue streams?
A: Richard Anderson discussed that the Twill acquisition has broadened DarioHealth's offerings, particularly in enabling pharmaceutical customers through patient acquisition and adherence platforms. This is expected to significantly contribute to revenue starting in 2024.

Q: How is DarioHealth leveraging its data analytics capabilities in its operations and product development?
A: Erez Raphael emphasized the strategic use of extensive data collected to refine products and improve clinical outcomes. The company plans to monetize this data through internal enhancements and potential external licensing, positioning DarioHealth favorably in healthcare innovation.

