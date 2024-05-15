Release Date: May 15, 2024

Positive Points

Vislink Technologies Inc (VISL, Financial) reported a 20% year-over-year revenue increase in Q1 2024, reaching $8.6 million, primarily driven by robust sales to military and government markets.

Gross profit for Q1 2024 increased to $4.8 million, up from $3.7 million in the prior year, with gross profit margin improving to 59% from 54% year over year.

The introduction of new products like Click, Livelink, and Dragonfly five has been met with strong early interest, expected to enhance both top and bottom-line financial results as sales ramp up.

Vislink Technologies Inc (VISL) has a strong sales pipeline valued at $48 million entering Q2, indicating potential for significant future revenue growth.

The company is on track to achieve cash flow neutrality by the end of 2024 and aims to be cash flow positive by 2025, reflecting effective cost management and operational enhancements.

Negative Points

Total expenses in Q1 2024 increased to $10.2 million from $9.5 million in the prior year period, attributed to heightened focus on sales and marketing to support new product lines.

Despite an increase in revenue, Vislink Technologies Inc (VISL) reported a net loss of $1 million in Q1 2024, although this was an improvement from a loss of $1.8 million in the prior year period.

The company's cash and short-term investments slightly decreased to $13.8 million as of March 31, 2024, from $14.2 million at the end of 2023.

While the company is making strides in new product development and market expansion, the ongoing need for significant investment in sales and marketing to drive these initiatives could strain financial resources.

Vislink Technologies Inc (VISL) faces the challenge of transitioning customers to newer technologies, which requires careful management to maintain service continuity and customer satisfaction.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the sustainability of your gross margins given the current product mix and customer base?

A: Carleton Miller, CEO of Vislink Technologies, highlighted the company's focus on high-margin areas such as safety and security due to geopolitical demands. CFO Michael Bond added that as newer, higher-margin products become a larger part of the mix, they expect margins to shift from high 40s/low 50s to upper 50s/low 60s.

Q: Could you size the opportunity for upgrading the DMS customer base with older technology?

A: CEO Carleton Miller noted the significant opportunity to assist customers in transitioning to newer technologies, which could potentially engage the entire pre-COVID customer base valued around $20 million, all of whom will require upgrades eventually.

Q: Can you quantify the addressable market for your three new products and discuss their target customers?

A: CEO Carleton Miller explained that the new products, including Click, Livelink, and Dragonfly Five, target both existing and new customers. These products are seen as a means to drive software and services sales, with initial deployments already in new markets like European police departments.

Q: What are the average selling prices or total contract values for these new products?

A: CEO Carleton Miller described the sales model as flexible, catering to diverse customer needs, which means the order size and pricing can vary significantly based on the specific use cases and customer requirements.

Q: Could you break down the investments in sales and marketing?

A: CEO Carleton Miller indicated that the primary investments are in expanding the sales team and integrating sales systems, with a gradual increase in marketing efforts, particularly around SEO.

Q: Are you able to identify the three OEMs that approved you as a supplier?

A: CEO Carleton Miller disclosed that two of the OEMs are in manned aircraft and one in unmanned systems, highlighting the potential in drone command and control markets where Vislink's technologies like beamforming and resilient radios can be particularly effective.

