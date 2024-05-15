Release Date: May 15, 2024

Positive Points

Ideal Power Inc (IPWR, Financial) has successfully transitioned customers from its test and evaluation program to placing commercial orders, indicating strong product validation and market acceptance.

The company has added a new distributor, Richardson Electronics, which has already placed multiple orders, demonstrating growing demand and market penetration for Ideal Power's products.

Ideal Power Inc (IPWR) completed Phase 2 of its development program with Stellantis ahead of schedule, showcasing the company's ability to meet and exceed partnership expectations.

The company's technology, Vitran, is positioned in a rapidly growing market, with the serviceable addressable market expected to more than double over the next five years, highlighting significant growth potential.

Ideal Power Inc (IPWR) has expanded its sales funnel with the addition of new large companies to its test and evaluation program, enhancing future revenue prospects.

Negative Points

Despite progress, the company recorded modest commercial revenue of $79,000 in Q1 2024, indicating that significant market penetration and revenue scaling are still in early stages.

Ideal Power Inc (IPWR) reported a net loss of $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2024, reflecting ongoing challenges in achieving profitability.

The company anticipates modest revenue contributions from product sales and development agreements for the remainder of 2024, suggesting that substantial financial improvement may not occur in the short term.

While the company has added a distributor, the relationship with Richardson Electronics is not exclusive, which may limit the control Ideal Power Inc (IPWR) has over its market expansion strategies.

The company's reliance on the completion of automotive qualification testing, which is a lengthy process, could delay the full commercialization and revenue generation from its automotive applications.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide updates on any of the other companies in the test and evaluation program beyond what you mentioned?

A: Timothy Burns, CFO of Ideal Power Inc, mentioned active engagement with all companies in the test and evaluation program, highlighting a top 10 automaker that became particularly active after Stellantis was named in December. Discussions are ongoing about potential custom development programs with this automaker.

Q: What is the product that Ideal Power's circuit breaker will replace?

A: R. Daniel Brdar, CEO of Ideal Power Inc, explained that their product aims to replace traditional electromechanical breakers used in utility infrastructure. These semiconductor-based devices can act more than 100 times faster than mechanical breakers, reducing arcing and wear on contacts.

Q: Is the arrangement with Richardson exclusive in any way and why was Richardson selected?

A: R. Daniel Brdar clarified that the relationship with Richardson Electronics is not exclusive. Richardson was chosen for their unique expertise in technical sales related to new technologies, supporting customers as new products come to market.

Q: Can you provide us with any other information on Tier 1 and OEMs besides Stellantis in automotive?

A: R. Daniel Brdar mentioned that while they cannot name other companies, they are regularly meeting with a couple of them. With the broader engagement starting from the solicitation from Stellantis, they hope to start naming some of these Tier 1 suppliers known in the automobile industry soon.

Q: How has progressing through the process with a core Tier 1 OEM like Stellantis helped in your approach to perhaps other OEMs?

A: R. Daniel Brdar noted that the experience with Stellantis has allowed them to use test results and insights in engagements with other Tier 1 and automotive OEMs, providing them with confidence in Ideal Power's understanding of automotive testing requirements.

Q: When do you think you might have more color in terms of feedback from the modules ordered by S&P 500 companies?

A: Timothy Burns indicated that it is still early for detailed feedback, but discussions are ongoing, particularly with one company about a potential development program for solid-state circuit breakers. He expects the process of converting test and evaluation program participants to customers placing orders to take about 12 months.

