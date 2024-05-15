Release Date: May 15, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

WidePoint Corp (WYY, Financial) reported a strong first quarter with revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow ahead of forecasts, showing sequential and year-over-year improvements.

The company secured 18 contractual actions totaling approximately $22.7 million, primarily with federal government agencies, demonstrating robust business acquisition and customer trust.

WidePoint Corp (WYY) was awarded a significant contract by the US Navy with a potential total value of approximately $2.7 billion, highlighting the company's competitive strength and growth potential.

The company maintains a $350 million contract backlog, providing a solid foundation for future revenue and stability.

WidePoint Corp (WYY) has made strategic investments in sales and marketing, which are positioned to drive future growth through securing higher margin contracts and expanding the customer base.

Negative Points

Despite overall revenue growth, the gross profit margin slightly decreased due to increased amortization expenses and leasing revenues which carry lower margins.

The company reported a net loss of $653,000 for the quarter, although this was an improvement over the previous year's larger loss.

There are uncertainties in how much revenue WidePoint Corp (WYY) will actually realize from the multi-vendor $2.7 billion US Navy contract, as it depends on the success in securing individual task orders.

The company's carrier services, which include zero-margin pass-through revenues, continue to dilute the overall gross profit percentage, potentially affecting profitability perceptions.

WidePoint Corp (WYY) faces intense competition in managed services and must continuously innovate and effectively execute its sales strategies to maintain and grow its market share.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you clarify how the $2.7 billion Spiral 4 contract revenue will be distributed among the seven winners, and if it includes any zero-margin carrier services?

A: Jin Kang, President and CEO of WidePoint Corp, explained that the $270 million per year from the base year could change based on task orders. The distribution of revenue among the seven winners depends on their success in securing these task orders. While the contract allows for some fees on top of carrier services, it's different from the DHS contract where carrier services are entirely pass-through, suggesting some managed services may be included.

Q: Regarding the $350 million contract backlog, does it include the Spiral 4 contract or other multiyear contracts?

A: Jin Kang clarified that the $350 million contract backlog does not include any of the Spiral 4 task orders. It comprises contracts that are already signed, some of which are multiyear. The $60 million FEMA contract is included in this backlog.

Q: Can you provide more details on the investments made in people and technology over the last year and their impact on new contract wins?

A: Jin Kang mentioned significant investments in enhancing delivery systems and IT, which are largely complete, reflected in improved profitability. He highlighted ongoing hiring, particularly in sales and marketing, to boost the sales pipeline.

Q: How does the increase in sales and marketing expenses relate to new hires, and what is the impact on capital spending?

A: Robert George, CFO, noted the increase in sales and marketing expenses is due to new hires, with a full year of salaries expected to raise costs further. He confirmed that capital spending is minimal this year, indicating that major investments are complete.

Q: What is the expected impact of financial guidance on GAAP net income and EPS?

A: Robert George explained that the transition from EBITDA to net income is straightforward, with depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation being the primary adjustments. He refrained from providing specific EPS guidance at this point.

Q: Can you update on the status of cybersecurity solutions, particularly those resistant to quantum computing?

A: Jason Holloway, Chief Revenue Officer, reported progress in issuing derived digital certificates for a major federal agency, moving away from less secure mobile device management solutions. This indicates advancements in cybersecurity offerings.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.