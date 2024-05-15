Barfresh Food Group Inc (BRFH) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: A Quarter of Record Revenue and Strategic Growth

Discover how Barfresh Food Group Inc achieved its highest quarterly revenue ever and made significant strides in operational efficiency and market expansion.

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Q1 2024 revenue increased 35% to $2.8 million from $2.1 million in Q1 2023.
  • Gross Margin: Improved to 41.4% in Q1 2024 from 40.9% in Q1 2023.
  • Net Loss: Reduced to $449,000 in Q1 2024 from $889,000 in Q1 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Positive $53,000 in Q1 2024, a significant improvement from a loss of $544,000 in the prior year period.
  • Selling, Marketing, and Distribution Expenses: $694,000 or 25% of revenue in Q1 2024, compared to $667,000 or 32% of revenue in Q1 2023.
  • General and Administrative Expenses: Decreased 14% to $858,000 in Q1 2024 from $994,000 in Q1 2023.
  • Cash and Inventory Levels: As of March 31, 2024, cash at $1.2 million and inventory at $1.3 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 15, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Record quarterly revenue achieved, marking the highest in the company's history.
  • Positive adjusted EBITDA reported for the first time, reflecting improved financial health.
  • Gross margin reached the highest level since early 2021 due to operational excellence and cost discipline.
  • Significant expansion in the education channel with over 2,600 new school locations added.
  • Strategic partnership with the largest regional sales broker in the southeast to enhance sales reach and customer acquisition.

Negative Points

  • Continued industry-wide shortage of four ounce and eight-ounce cartons impacting supply.
  • Net loss reported for the quarter, although improved from the previous year.
  • Dependence on finding a new high-capacity bottle manufacturer to sustain growth and customer acquisition.
  • Seasonal fluctuations affecting revenue, particularly in the foodservice segment.
  • Operational challenges from past product withdrawals and manufacturing relocations still being addressed.

Q & A Highlights

Q: For all these new school districts that you added, are any of these lost customers you reengaged with or a lot of these new school districts that -- are there -- is there any more potential to bring back any other school districts you lost when you had those manufacturing issues?
A: Riccardo Delle Coste, CEO & Founder of Barfresh Food Group, explained that most of the new accounts are indeed new, but they hope to reengage some previous customers once a new bottle manufacturer is finalized. He emphasized the significant potential for growth as they approach the new school year with a new bottle manufacturer.

Q: Talking about the new bottle manufacturer, how much of your current capacity would be -- would you be able to use to service the contracts for next year and how much excess capacity would the new manufacturers need?
A: Riccardo Delle Coste noted that they are currently maxed out with their existing bottle manufacturer, which accounts for about 30% of their revenue. The new bottle manufacturer will provide significant additional capacity, allowing them to recapture some lost customers and expand further.

Q: Do you have any update on the military or entertainment channels?
A: Riccardo Delle Coste shared updates on the entertainment and military channels, highlighting the renewal of a five-year contract with the Statue of Liberty & Ellis Island. He mentioned that foodservice locations like amusement parks and museums are rebounding, and they are actively reintegrating into menu planning for these venues.

Q: What are the financial highlights from this quarter?
A: Lisa Roger, CFO of Barfresh Food Group, reported a 35% increase in revenue to $2.8 million for Q1 2024, up from $2.1 million in Q1 2023. The gross margin also improved slightly to 41.4%. Notably, the company achieved its first positive adjusted EBITDA of $53,000, marking a significant milestone towards profitability.

Q: Can you discuss the impact of the new sales broker agreement in the Southeast?
A: Riccardo Delle Coste highlighted the new agreement with the largest regional sales broker in the Southeast, which adds 82 new salespeople to their team. This partnership is set to enhance their sales reach significantly, particularly in the education and foodservice channels across the region.

Q: What are the company's expectations for the upcoming quarters?
A: Riccardo Delle Coste expressed confidence in achieving record revenues and margins in 2024. He anticipates that Q3 will be the highest revenue quarter in the company's history, driven by new partnerships, operational enhancements, and expanded distribution.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.