Release Date: May 15, 2024

Positive Points

Reshape Lifesciences Inc (RSLS, Financial) has implemented strategic cost reductions leading to a projected 55.4% decrease in operating expenses for 2024 compared to the previous year.

The launch of Lap-Band 2.0 FLEX is progressing well with positive initial surgeon feedback, indicating potential growth in this product line.

Reshape Lifesciences Inc (RSLS) has enhanced its digital marketing strategies, utilizing AI and targeted campaigns to improve lead generation and patient engagement.

The company has successfully reduced its core operating expenses by approximately $24 million or 75% between 2022 and 2024, demonstrating effective cost management.

Reshape Lifesciences Inc (RSLS) continues to explore strategic M&A opportunities to expand its portfolio and enhance shareholder value.

Negative Points

Revenue for the first quarter of 2024 decreased by 15% compared to the same period in 2023, primarily due to a decrease in sales volume influenced by the adoption of GLP-1 drugs.

The company experienced a significant reduction in workforce, which could impact operations and morale.

Despite cost reductions, Reshape Lifesciences Inc (RSLS) reported a net working capital of approximately $4.4 million, which may pose challenges in sustaining long-term operations without additional funding.

The pause of the ReShape care program to reevaluate and secure partnerships may delay potential revenue and growth from this service.

The company faces intense competition in the obesity treatment market, particularly from non-surgical alternatives like GLP-1 receptor agonists, which could limit the growth of surgical solutions like the Lap-Band.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an update on the financial performance for the first quarter of 2024?

A: Thomas Stankovich, CFO, reported that revenue totaled $1.9 million, a 15% decrease from the previous year, primarily due to a decrease in sales volume influenced by GLP-1 drugs. Gross profit remained stable at $1.2 million, with a gross profit percentage increase to 60% from 54% due to reduced overhead costs. Operating expenses saw a significant reduction of 51% compared to Q1 2023.

Q: What strategic cost reductions have been implemented in response to market changes?

A: Paul Hickey, CEO, detailed that the company has executed cost reductions leading to lower operating expenses of approximately $8 million in 2024, which is more than 50% reduction over 2023. These include cuts in consulting services, a reduction in force, and pausing the ReShape care program.

Q: How is the Lap-Band 2.0 FLEX performing since its launch?

A: CEO Paul Hickey expressed satisfaction with the progress of the Lap-Band 2.0 FLEX, noting positive initial surgeon feedback and effective co-op marketing programs. He highlighted its potential to attract both new and existing patients due to its advanced features like the relief valve for improved patient comfort.

Q: What are the future plans for the Lap-Band 2.0 FLEX?

A: The company plans a full US launch of the Lap-Band 2.0 FLEX in 2024, with expectations to drive increased sales. They are also working on obtaining regulatory approvals in Canada and the EU to expand their market reach.

Q: How is ReShape Lifesciences addressing the competition from GLP-1 receptor agonists?

A: Paul Hickey discussed the limitations of GLP-1 receptor agonists, such as cost and durability, positioning the Lap-Band as a viable next step for patients experiencing limitations with GLP-1 treatments. He emphasized the safety and adjustability of the Lap-Band, making it an attractive option for a broader range of patients.

Q: What are the company's main strategic priorities moving forward?

A: The company is focused on reducing operating expenses to invest in growth initiatives like the Lap-Band 2.0 FLEX. They are also enhancing marketing strategies and continuing to search for M&A opportunities to expand their portfolio and increase market share.

