On May 14, 2024, Michael Wittmeyer, Director of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (AMRK, Financial), executed a sale of 36,967 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing.

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc is a full-service precious metals trading company offering a wide array of products and services. Its products include gold, silver, platinum, and palladium for storage and delivery in the form of coins, bars, wafers, and grain. The company operates through various segments, including wholesale trading and ancillary services, securing storage, and direct sales to customers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 185,572 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 16 insider sells and only 2 insider buys within the company.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc were trading at $38.09 on the day of the sale. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $853.977 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 11.48, which is below the industry median of 19.4.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is set at $34.04, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.12, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.