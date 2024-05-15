On May 15, 2024, Vincent D. Mattera Jr., the Chief Executive Officer of Coherent Corp (COHR, Financial), executed a sale of 5,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $57.33 each, totaling $286,650.

Coherent Corp, a company listed on the stock exchange under the symbol COHR, specializes in providing lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions in a wide range of commercial, industrial, and scientific applications. Coherent Corp has a market cap of approximately $8.70 billion.

Over the past year, the insider, Vincent D. Mattera Jr., has sold a total of 76,000 shares of Coherent Corp and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed over the last year, where there have been significantly more insider sales (32) compared to insider buys (1).

Regarding the company's valuation, Coherent Corp's shares were trading at $57.33 on the day of the sale. The stock has a GF Value of $52.98, which suggests that it is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance or stock valuation adjustments. It is essential for investors to consider broader market conditions and additional comprehensive research when evaluating the impact of insider transactions on their investment decisions.

