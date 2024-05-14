On May 14, 2024, Matthew Korenberg, President & Chief Operating Officer of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND, Financial), executed a sale of 17,598 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND, Financial) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies discover and develop medicines. The company's business model is based on revenue from partnerships and collaborations with pharmaceutical companies.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 17,598 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale continues a trend observed over the last year, where there have been more insider sales (5) than buys (1) at Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc.

On the valuation front, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc was trading at $84.99 per share on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 16.12, which is below both the industry median of 28.485 and the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $43.03, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.98. This suggests that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's current valuation metrics against historical and industry standards.

