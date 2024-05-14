On May 14, 2024, Kristy Pipes, a Director at Public Storage (PSA, Financial), purchased 2,149 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $278.96 per share.

Public Storage (PSA, Financial) specializes in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of self-storage facilities. The company is one of the largest owners and operators of self-storage facilities in the United States.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 2,149 shares and has not sold any shares. This recent acquisition reflects a continued confidence in the company's prospects.

The insider transaction history for Public Storage shows a pattern of more sales than purchases among insiders over the past year, with 1 insider buy and 6 insider sells.

On the valuation front, Public Storage had a market cap of approximately $50.37 billion on the day of the insider's purchase. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 26.04, which is above the industry median of 16.84.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Public Storage is estimated at $342.00 per share, making the stock modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.82.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider purchase might signal a positive outlook from the insider regarding the company's future performance and valuation.

