May 15, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Granules India Limited Q4 FY '24 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Irfan Raeen from Orient Capital. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Irfan Raeen - Orient Capital - IR
Thank you, Steve On behalf of Granules India Limited, I extend a very warm welcome to all participants on Q4 and FY '24 financial results discussion call. Today on the call, we have Dr. Krishna Prasad, sir, Chairman and Managing Director; Dr. KVS Ram Rao, Joint Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer; Ms. Priyanka Chigurupati, ma'am, Executive Director; Mr. Mukesh Surana, sir, Chief Financial Officer.
Before we begin the call, I would like give you a short disclaimer. This call may contain some of the forward-looking statements, which are completely based upon our beliefs, opinion, expectation as of today. These statements are not a guarantee of our future performance and involve unfortunate risks and uncertainties.
Q4 2024 Granules India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 15, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...