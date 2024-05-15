Q4 2024 Granules India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

Irfan Raeen - Orient Capital - IR



Thank you, Steve On behalf of Granules India Limited, I extend a very warm welcome to all participants on Q4 and FY '24 financial results discussion call. Today on the call, we have Dr. Krishna Prasad, sir, Chairman and Managing Director; Dr. KVS Ram Rao, Joint Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer; Ms. Priyanka Chigurupati, ma'am, Executive Director; Mr. Mukesh Surana, sir, Chief Financial Officer.



